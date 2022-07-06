Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $949,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $54,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $20,901,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after buying an additional 415,170 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.