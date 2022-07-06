Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $264.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

