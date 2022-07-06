Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $206,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $495.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.