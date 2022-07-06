Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $422,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,239 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 948.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

FL stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

