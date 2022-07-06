Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $961,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.