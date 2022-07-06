Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $212.23 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

