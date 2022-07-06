Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

NYSE LDOS opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

