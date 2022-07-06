Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

