Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

AGCO Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.