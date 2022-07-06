Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

