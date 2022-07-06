Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 212,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
YTEN stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
YTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.