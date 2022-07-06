Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 212,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

YTEN stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

