Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,292 shares of company stock worth $977,914. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

