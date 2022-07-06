Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Chevron stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

