Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 27,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

