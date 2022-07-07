121,120 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $11,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.11 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

