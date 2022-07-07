1,299 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,392.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Barclays started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

