17,428 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

