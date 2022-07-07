180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of 180 Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

