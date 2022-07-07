180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,262.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,557.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

