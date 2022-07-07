180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 318.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

DIS stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

