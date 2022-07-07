186,820 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 186,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIRD opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

