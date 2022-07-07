24,132 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,132 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 7,141.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 899,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,985,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 68,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Target by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

