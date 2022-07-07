24,700 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 571,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.