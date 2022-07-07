2,957 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $594.90 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock worth $3,040,882 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

