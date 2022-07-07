3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

