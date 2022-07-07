51,096 Shares in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

