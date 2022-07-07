839 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

GPC opened at $135.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

