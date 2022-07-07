AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

