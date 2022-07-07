AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

