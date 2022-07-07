Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGD. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 143,175 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NYSE AGD opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

