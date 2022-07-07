Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 615.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

