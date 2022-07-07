ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of ACVA opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 453.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

