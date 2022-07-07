AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 803,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADDLF stock opened at 42.00 on Thursday. AddLife AB has a 52-week low of 35.29 and a 52-week high of 42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 42.00.

Get AddLife AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded AddLife AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.