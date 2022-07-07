Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

ADBE stock opened at $382.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.33. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

