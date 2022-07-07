Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.
ADBE stock opened at $382.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.33. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
