Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.70 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

