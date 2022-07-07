Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €4.70 ($4.90) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.