AGCO Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Shares of AGCO opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.