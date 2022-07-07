Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

