Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.92

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and traded as high as $25.21. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 75,023 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.