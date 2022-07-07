Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of AIN opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,893,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

