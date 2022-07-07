Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

ALEC stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.14. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

