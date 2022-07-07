Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $141.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by HSBC from $146.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of BABA opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,770,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

