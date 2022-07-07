Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,632,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Align Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

ALGN stock opened at $249.54 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

