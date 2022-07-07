Allworth Financial LP Acquires 15,558 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,623,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 850,324 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

