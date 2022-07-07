Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

