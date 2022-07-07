Allworth Financial LP Buys 16,246 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

