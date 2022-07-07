Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,418 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.