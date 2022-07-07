Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 116,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

