Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $38.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

