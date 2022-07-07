Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

